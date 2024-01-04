The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The average high for January 4th is 26 degrees, and our pattern of near or above average high temperatures is not going to end now. The best chance for a return of normal winter Wisconsin weather, meaning snow and cold, will hold off until next week!

We had a hard time clearing out the clouds last night, and that could impact the amount of sun we will see Thursday. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a mix of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon with a high of 28 degrees. Winds will be fairly light, 5 to 10 mph switching to the southwest this afternoon.

Tonight, a few clouds and a low of 20 degrees.

A little sunshine should be out to start the day Friday, but the general forecast shows increasing clouds as temperatures go up a bit again. The high is 35 degrees. Friday night, some light snow may begin to fall across the northern half of the area.

Saturday, the entire area will have the chance for light snow or flurries. Some accumulation is possible, especially in the grass, but the totals should stay around one inch or less.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy. Pretty nice conditions for the Bears-Packers matchup at 3:25 in the afternoon as the frozen tundra stays away for yet another week. Temperatures will be in the mid 30s for kickoff!