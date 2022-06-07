The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Following the soggy Monday weather, the state will be drying out on Tuesday. AT MOST there could be a spot of sprinkles that crosses southern sections in the morning. Otherwise, partly sunny conditions with a high in the lower 70s. Low 60s next to Lake Michigan.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with our low dropping to 54 degrees. Late at night and more into early tomorrow morning will have a chance for scattered showers for the southwest corner of our viewing area.

Wednesday will start with a chance for rain around Green Bay and south/lakeshore in the morning, then there will be a couple isolated thundershowers in the afternoon. That’s when northern spots have that chance for rain. Temps will not be as warm with upper 60s and lower 70s.