The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Our first measurable snow of the season is shifting through Wisconsin Halloween morning! Some slippery spots may be noted that turn slushy through the day – while other areas may just see it accumulate on the grass. 1 to as much as 3 inches of snow is possible west and south of Green Bay. Much less to the northeast.

Snow or flurries are possible Tuesday, then it will break apart and shift south through the early afternoon. Skies will turn partly cloudy and it will be a bit breezy again with a high of 39 degrees. Warming temps will melt off most of the snow before the end of the day.

Trick-or-treating tonight will be chilly, but there won’t be a lot of snow around. Skies will be clearing. Temperatures will start around 37 degrees at 5pm, then fall to 34 at 8pm. Wind chills will be in the middle 20s when the sun goes down! Bundle up!

The rest of the night will be mainly clear, setting up the coldest night of the season so far with a low of 21 degrees.

Much quieter for Wednesday. Filtered sunshine and 39 degrees.

A little warmer on Thursday, mostly sunny and 44 degrees.