From Storm Team 5…

The season’s first winter storm will begin to make its presence known starting Tuesday night.

There will be scattered rain showers or a wintry mix in spots tonight – that mix including some snow, sleet, or freezing rain. Icing and slippery roads will be the biggest focus tonight into tomorrow morning in central to northern Wisconsin (mainly NW of the Fox Cities). The low will be near 34 degrees.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect into Wednesday morning for Waupaca, Shawano, Menominee, and Langlade counties for the icing potential.

Wednesday during the day, expect scattered showers or rain or a wintry mix. There will be a changeover to heavy, wet snow at night into Thursday morning where the bulk of the snow accumulation is expected to fall. Tomorrow’s high is 38 degrees with gusty winds as high as 30 or 35 miles per hour.

The most amount of snow will fall north and west of Pembine to Suring to Iola line with 8″+ expected there. A narrow stripe of 6-8 just to the south of there with 3-6″ of wet/heavy snow expected for Green Bay, the Fox Valley, and the door Peninsula.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect Wednesday evening into Thursday morning for Kewaunee, Brown, Outagamie, Waupaca counties and ALL counties north.

