September 80s on the horizon

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A very nice end to the week as high pressure is in control of our Friday weather. Mostly sunny skies out there with temps rising above average. Middle and upper 70s will be our highs, and southwest winds go from 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight will not be as cool overnight as there will be a south wind and a few clouds. The low is 61 degrees.

Tomorrow will end up being Green Bay’s first September 80 degree day! Partly cloudy and a little breezier as the southwest wind increases between 10 and 20 miles per hour. The high is set for 84 degrees. A wind shift line entering the state from north to south will bring a small chance for a shower or thunderstorm.

Going into Sunday will have a shot as some showers or thunderstorms, especially by that boundary in the southern half of the WFRV coverage area. Temps will cool WAY off as highs drop to the upper 60s and lower 70s.