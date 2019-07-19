WATCH LIVE: Tornado Warning issued for Shawano and Waupaca Counties

STORM TEAM 5 TWITTER | INTERACTIVE RADAR | SKYVIEW NETWORK

A Severe T-storm Watch is in effect for much of the area until 1:00 AM Saturday. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION! Winds gusts with the storms expected to move through could top 100 mph. Widespread wind damage is possible this evening with any of these storms.

Watch Live: Storm Team 5 severe weather update. Stream begins at 8:00 pm.

(Some mobile app users may have difficulty seeing the stream. If that affects you please visit wearegreenbay.com)

TORNADO WARNING for NW Waupaca & SW Shawano Counties until 9:00 pm… This storm is capable of producing a tornado as it moves east at 60 miles per hour. TAKE COVER!!! pic.twitter.com/NFS7hQixqb — WFRV-TV Weather (@WFRVweather) July 20, 2019

A Severe T-storm Watch continues for much of the WFRV viewing area until 1:00 AM. This is a Particulary Dangerous Situation. Winds gusts with these storms could top 100 mph. pic.twitter.com/z3OjIGotRI — Chad Roethlisberger (@Chad_WFRV5) July 20, 2019

Much of the viewing area is under a Moderate Risk for severe weather this evening with damaging winds being the main concern from these storms.

Severe weather outlook has been upgraded to “Moderate” or “Enhanced” for many counties in northeast Wisconsin.

The 8 PM to 11 PM appears the be the best shot at having strong to severe storms affect our area, especially off to the north.

Here are some details about the storms we are expecting later this evening. You need to take these storms seriously. pic.twitter.com/jKklPrz4nZ — Chad Roethlisberger (@Chad_WFRV5) July 20, 2019

NOW IS THE TIME TO DOWNLOAD THE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP.

Click HERE to DOWNLOAD the latest STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP.

ALL TYPES OF SEVERE WEATHER WILL BE POSSIBLE so have multiple ways to get severe weather warnings and plan now where your safe spot will be if you have plans to be away from you home.

All types of severe weather will be possible Friday night. This includes a tornado risk.

Stay with WFRV and Storm Team 5 for the latest on this brief but intense heat wave, and looming severe weather threat.