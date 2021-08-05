Several chances for rain arrive as humidity levels increase

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered light rain showers. It’ll be a mild night with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10mph.

Friday: A spotty rain shower or two will be possible early in the morning, but better chances for rain is expected during the afternoon as showers and thunderstorms develop. It’ll be a mild and humid day with highs in the 80s away from the water. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through the weekend, but there will be dry hours that mix in as well. Some heavy rain is possible as humidity levels will be high. Rain chances and 80s take us into early next week before we feel a drop in the humidity.

