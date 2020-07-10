Several flood reports: When will the rain end?

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Flooding reports coming in from the Fox Cities early Friday morning as steady, heavy rain brought a radar estimated 2″ to 4″ of accumulation. Check our Facebook page for these reports:

Friday will see rain mainly for the morning, however, some isolated thundershowers could linger by the lake and bay for the early afternoon. Skies for everyone later today will clear, it will be a little breezy, and highs certainly cooler with temps in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Less humid air pumps in tonight, and a great evening ahead with mostly clear skies. The overnight low is 64 degrees.

Most of the day is dry for Saturday, but the late afternoon and evening could bring a stray thundershower. That is not for everyone. Otherwise, it’s a mix of sun and clouds 83 degrees.

A very comfortable day on Sunday. Partly sunny, low humidity, and a high of 77 degrees.

