Several late season 40° highs this week

The opening day of December will be looking nice! Any morning clouds will scatter away to mainly sunny skies, which will take temperatures up a bit from yesterday. Highs are anticipated to reach 37 degrees. The only kicker will be the wind again as a NNW breeze kick up between 10 and 20 miles per hour.

Tonight the wind will drop down a bit and there will be a mix of stars and a few thin clouds. Low temperature go down to 23 degrees.

Another great day on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. Expect a warmer day as highs climb to the low 40s.

