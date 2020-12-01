Several late season 40° highs this week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The opening day of December will be looking nice! Any morning clouds will scatter away to mainly sunny skies, which will take temperatures up a bit from yesterday. Highs are anticipated to reach 37 degrees. The only kicker will be the wind again as a NNW breeze kick up between 10 and 20 miles per hour.

Tonight the wind will drop down a bit and there will be a mix of stars and a few thin clouds. Low temperature go down to 23 degrees.

Another great day on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. Expect a warmer day as highs climb to the low 40s.