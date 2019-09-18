Several late week thunderstorm chances

From the Storm Team 5 Weather Center…

Summer is not over! We feel it with the temperatures today as a breezy south wind cranks up our highs to the upper 70s to around 80 degrees once again.

Patchy fog will be possible again this morning, especially by the lake and bay. Beside the fog, the day skies will be mixed with sunshine and clouds – but it will likely be dry as a rainy system to our west fizzles out before reaching us.

Sun and clouds mixed into the afternoon with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Better rain chances arrive late tonight as a cold front swing in from the northwest. After 10pm, the rain will start to impact the northwoods, and chance heading southward into the valley and over to the lake before daybreak. SEVERE WEATHER IS NOT EXPECTED. Temperatures will fall to 64 degrees overnight.

Tomorrow may support a morning shower or thunderstorm along that cold front. The boundary will stall out over our area, and also keep spotty thunderstorm chances into the second half of the day. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy and warm again with a high of 78 degrees.

Friday brings an isolated shower or thunderstorm, but rain chances are much lesser. Partly sunny skies beside the rain chance with a high of 80 degrees.

More rain possible for Saturday. It will not be an all-day rain, but another system will bring increased thunderstorm chances through the afternoon and evening. The high is 76 degrees.

