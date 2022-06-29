The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Patchy fog to clear by mid-morning today. Temperatures a bit cooler today with a high of around 77 degrees, and a mostly sunny day.

Things heat back up tomorrow with a chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms and a high of 88 degrees.

Slight rain chances continue into Friday and Saturday with more average temperatures, before shower and thunderstorm chances pick back up on Sunday and will continue into Independence Day and next Tuesday.