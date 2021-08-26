Several rounds of heavy rain heading into the weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Increasing clouds will signal the chance for showers and thunderstorms through the night. Some of the storms could bring localized heavy rainfall. Lows will range from the 50s north to upper 60s south.

Friday: Periods of showers and storms will continue through the day on Friday. Again, some of the rain could be heavy at times. Localized flooding could become an issue for areas that receive several rounds of storms. Temperatures will be cooler closer to the WI/U.P. border, but south high temperatures could push into the middle 80s.

Rain chances will start to taper into the day on Saturday, but it’ll remain very warm with highs in the 80s. Some spotty showers and storms will move along a cold front on Sunday. Behind that front, much lower humidity will return early next week with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s with dry conditions expected.

