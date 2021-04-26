Several rounds of rain and a large range in temperatures

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies will take us through the night. A few rain showers are possible with lows ranging from the middle 30s north to around 50 south.

Tuesday: A warm front will stall south of our area on Tuesday keeping most of the area in a northeast wind leading to chilly temperatures. Areas further south could come close to 70. We’ll have a chance for showers and storms, some of which could contain heavy rain and small hail.

High temperatures slightly below average will continue the rest of the week. We’ll have a few chances for rain Wednesday and Thursday with drier conditions by Friday. While temperatures start to warm, rain chances enter the forecast once again next weekend.