Several rounds of rain and a large range in temperatures

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies will take us through the night. A few rain showers are possible with lows ranging from the middle 30s north to around 50 south.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

Tuesday: A warm front will stall south of our area on Tuesday keeping most of the area in a northeast wind leading to chilly temperatures. Areas further south could come close to 70. We’ll have a chance for showers and storms, some of which could contain heavy rain and small hail.

High temperatures slightly below average will continue the rest of the week. We’ll have a few chances for rain Wednesday and Thursday with drier conditions by Friday. While temperatures start to warm, rain chances enter the forecast once again next weekend.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Bay Port lacrosse returns with win over Notre Dame

Fox Valley Classic Conference playoff brackets set

High School Football: Kimberly dominates Appleton North, Fond du Lac stays unbeaten

Green Bay Blizzard ready for 2021 season

Neenah girls bring strong lineup to state tennis

Gamblers captain Tucker leaves mark, becomes all-time assist leader

More Weather