Several rounds of rain and thunderstorms

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tuesday begins with scattered showers and thunderstorms which work southward through the mid to late morning. It will not be a washout as partly sunny skies will build in with a muggy day anticipated. The high will get to the middle 80s. Some additional storms may pop-up in the afternoon and evening but the coverage will be much less than the morning.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

Tonight could have a couple stray thunderstorms in the evening, then the remainder of the night will be partly cloudy and muggy. The low is 64 degrees. With high dew points and the forecasted rains, patchy fog could easily develop into the morning of Wednesday.

Tomorrow will be dry in the morning, with more thunderstorms forming in the afternoon and evening. The ingredients are there for additional strong to severe thunderstorms. Muggy and 86 degrees Wednesday.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Aaron Rodgers arrives in Green Bay

Aaron Rodgers arrives in Green Bay

Training Camp Report: Rogers and Packers close to deal, Shareholders Meeting

One on One with Packers Cole Van Lanen ahead of training camp

Timber Rattlers clinch series over Cubs with finale shutout

Blizzard Report: Green Bay gets key road win at Iowa

More Weather