Several rounds of rain and thunderstorms

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tuesday begins with scattered showers and thunderstorms which work southward through the mid to late morning. It will not be a washout as partly sunny skies will build in with a muggy day anticipated. The high will get to the middle 80s. Some additional storms may pop-up in the afternoon and evening but the coverage will be much less than the morning.

Tonight could have a couple stray thunderstorms in the evening, then the remainder of the night will be partly cloudy and muggy. The low is 64 degrees. With high dew points and the forecasted rains, patchy fog could easily develop into the morning of Wednesday.

Tomorrow will be dry in the morning, with more thunderstorms forming in the afternoon and evening. The ingredients are there for additional strong to severe thunderstorms. Muggy and 86 degrees Wednesday.