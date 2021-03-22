Several rounds of rain the next few days, then turning cooler

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Cloud cover will be moving into the area from the south this evening and tonight. A spotty rain shower or two will be possible later tonight with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will remain light out of the south.

Tuesday will bring more cloud cover to the area with increasing chances for rain by the afternoon and evening. Highs will still be on the mild side with most of the area away from the lake in the upper 50s to lower 60s with a light easterly wind.

Rain showers will be widespread Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. The rest of Wednesday will feature on and off rain showers. Rainfall totals by late Wednesday will be anywhere from 0.5″-1.00″ for many areas.

A light rain and snow mix will be possible with highs in the lower 40s on Thursday. Friday is looking drier, but cool under a mostly cloudy sky. Spotty rain or snow showers will move through to start the new weekend before we see more sunshine for Sunday. Highs for the weekend will stay above average in the mid to upper 40s.