The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Skies will remain cloudy through the overnight as lows dip into the teens for most locations. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Another cloudy day is anticipated. By the late afternoon and evening, a cold front arriving from the northwest will bring the chance for a few light snow showers to parts of the area. The best chance for light snow will be near Appleton and areas to the north. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.

Cloudy conditions will continue on Tuesday with temperatures near freezing. Another system will pass to our south for the middle of the week, but it will be close enough to bring a chance for light snow to the area. Another system moves in Friday which will again bring another chance for light snow. Temperatures will trend colder next weekend with highs likely in the teens.