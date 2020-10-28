Several warmer days ahead

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The breeze out there is chilly this morning as wind chills start in the mid 20s. Wednesday throws us a mix of sunshine and some cloud cover, and eventually the wind helps to warm up temps into the mid and upper 40s, some around 50 degrees. It’s a SW wind from 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and dry in most locations. The northwoods will have disturbance slide in which could drop a flurry or sprinkle in the evening and overnight hours. The low is 33 degrees.

Winds shift to the NE on Thursday and that will bring changes to the forecast again. The wind off the lake and bay may create a few stray flurries or sprinkles. The wind will also drop temps to the upper 30s and low 40s with partly sunny skies above.

