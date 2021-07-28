Severe storm threat upgraded for this evening

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Time to get weather aware for Wednesday, especially during the evening. The day will feature some sun and arriving clouds as the heat and humidity builds! Temps in the upper 70s by the lake, while inland locations will be well into the 80s to around 90 degrees to the south. A couple hit or miss thunderstorms may cross by in the afternoon.

Evening storms will be likely across the state between 6pm and 1am. The severe weather threat has been upgraded to MODERATE (Level 4 out of 5) with the highest risk around the Fox Cities and out to the west in central Wisconsin. All severe weather risks are in place with this setup, with damaging winds and torrential rain topping the list, followed by large hail and a chance for tornados as a secondary threat.

Rain will clear just after midnight tonight and the overnight low is 67 degrees.

Tomorrow will be cooler with a partly cloudy skies. North winds do get a little breezy at 10 to 20 miles per hour – and the highs should range from the upper 70s to lower 80s.