Severe storm threat upgraded for this evening

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Time to get weather aware for Wednesday, especially during the evening. The day will feature some sun and arriving clouds as the heat and humidity builds! Temps in the upper 70s by the lake, while inland locations will be well into the 80s to around 90 degrees to the south. A couple hit or miss thunderstorms may cross by in the afternoon.

Evening storms will be likely across the state between 6pm and 1am. The severe weather threat has been upgraded to MODERATE (Level 4 out of 5) with the highest risk around the Fox Cities and out to the west in central Wisconsin. All severe weather risks are in place with this setup, with damaging winds and torrential rain topping the list, followed by large hail and a chance for tornados as a secondary threat.

Rain will clear just after midnight tonight and the overnight low is 67 degrees.

Tomorrow will be cooler with a partly cloudy skies. North winds do get a little breezy at 10 to 20 miles per hour – and the highs should range from the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Training Camp Report: Rodgers back in town, Cobb too?

Aaron Rodgers arrives in Green Bay

Aaron Rodgers arrives in Green Bay

Training Camp Report: Rogers and Packers close to deal, Shareholders Meeting

One on One with Packers Cole Van Lanen ahead of training camp

Timber Rattlers clinch series over Cubs with finale shutout

More Weather