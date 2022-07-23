The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The Storm Prediction Center has issued the Southern Fox River Valley areas in a Level 3/5 (an ENHANCHED RISK) for severe storms today. Areas here will likely see very strong winds tonight as well as possible large hail. There is a small chance for tornadoes, but that is looking to be less likely.

The SPC has also issued a Level 2/5 (a SLIGHT RISK) for thunderstorms in areas just north of Lake Winnebago. These locations are still in a risk to see severe thunderstorms, so this just means wind damage will be slightly less, as well as the hail and tornado possibilities.

Severe storms right now are just passing through the La Crosse area and are on the way in towards NE WI. South of Green Bay is in a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH.

Storms looking to be hitting the western border of WFRV coverage area around 4pm. Heavier storms are going to be HEAVILY directly over Oshkosh area by 6-7pm. More severe weather to follow towards 9pm-1am. Those in Green Bay will see slightly less severe weather than forecasted yesterday, but do not rule anything out right now. Brown County will still see rain.

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR INTERACTIVE RADAR TODAY. TURN YOUR NOTIFICATIONS ON. HAVE A SEVERE WEATHER SAFE PLAN.