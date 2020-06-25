Severe storms possible Friday, sunny for the weekend

Weather

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Thursday night skies we remain mostly clear with low temperatures dropping to around 60.

Friday will start dry, then showers and thunderstorms ahead of a cold front will enter the region in the afternoon. Some of these storms may be severe. The primary threats will be heavy rain and strong wind. High temperatures will be the low 80s.

On Saturday, conditions will clear up with high temperatures remaining in the low 80s. Those sunny skies will stick around Sunday with highs in the low 80s once again. Humidity will last through the weekend with those warmer temperatures.

Early parts of next week will be similar to this weekend. Sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

