Severe storms possible later Thursday

From Storm Team 5…

Another nice day out there, but that will be followed by some late day thunderstorms. Sunshine will start to get filtered by thin clouds this afternoon and that will boost temperatures to around 87 degrees for a high. Dew points will also be on the rise, making it feel muggy with the day.

WHEN TO EXPECT STORMS: The late afternoon and evening will be the focus for rain and t-storms. Storm Team 5 will be watching the potential for SEVERE WEATHER between 5pm and 11pm. The main risks will be damaging winds and hail along a line of storms brushing through northeast Wisconsin.

THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE THURSDAY: Sunshine will bring summer-like heat and rising dew points into the afternoon, and… Posted by WFRV Local 5 on Thursday, June 27, 2019

Tonight, we’ll keep the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms into the overnight. By this point, the severe weather risk will be much lesser. Temperatures will stay mild in the mid and upper 60s.

Tomorrow, some remaining isolated showers will linger in southern sections for the morning. Later on, some sunshine may begin to emerge with a high of 81. Dew points in the mid 60s will keep it feeling muggy.

Muggy and warm again for Saturday. You’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 86 degrees. With heat and humidity, a pop up shower or storm can’t completely be ruled out.

Sunday, expect much of the same with muggy and warm weather under partly sunny skies. Afternoon highs will be hot! We’ll top out around 88 degrees to wrap up the weekend. AT NIGHT, more thunderstorms and rain showers will be possible.

Scattered showers and storm then for Monday. Highs will be near 86 degrees.

Partly sunny with a mix of sun and clouds and 84 degrees, drying out for Tuesday.

More rainy and stormy weather will be possible on Wednesday of next week with a high of 85 degrees.