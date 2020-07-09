Severe storms possible today

Thursday will begin with some potential storms especially to the north and west. Then there is a brief break in the storms before they return in the evening. The severe threat for this evening will depend on how much rain we will get this morning. High temperatures around 90.

Tonight scattered showers and storms will stick around. Lows drop to around the 70 degree mark.

On Friday, those showers and storms exit early. Mostly sunny skies in the afternoon with highs in the mid 80s.

This weekend we will cool off with both lower temperatures and dew points. Spotty shower chances possible as well. Early next week the upper level ridge returns bringing above average temperatures once again.

