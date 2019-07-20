Severe Thunderstorm WATCH issued until 4 PM Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm WATCH for central and east/central Wisconsin until 4 PM Saturday. In the image above, all the counties shaded in the pink color are included.

Shawano, Brown, Kewaunee, Waupaca, Outagamie, Waushara, Winnebago, Calumet, Manitowoc, Marquette, Green lake, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan counties are included, and if you are in these counties you need to be weather aware today.

A severe thunderstorm watch means conditions are favorable for storms to bring wind gusts to 60 mph, hail to 1″ in diameter, flooding rainfall, and possibly a tornado.

Have multiple ways to receive weather warnings, and DO NOT rely on outdoor sirens alone.

Here’s a snap shot of one of our hi-res forecast models for Noon Saturday.

Chief Meteorologist Luke Sampe