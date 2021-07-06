Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10pm Tuesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10:00 PM for the counties shaded in red. Conditions are favorable for the development of severe weather in and close to the watch area.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms will move through during the overnight hours. Some storms could be strong with heavy rain. Lows will be in the 50s to low 60s with blustery northeast winds.

Wednesday: There will be a fall-like feel to the air for the middle of the week as clouds will hang tough with spotty rain showers into the afternoon. Highs will be well below average in the low to middle 60s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-20 mph.

Temperatures steadily return into the 70s Thursday and hold right through the weekend with dry conditions and a mix of sun & clouds. Rain chances will return early next week with highs closer to average.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Booyah win high scoring affair over Rafters, 10-8

Chase Elliott celebrates at Road America after NASCAR Cup Series 65 year drought

Road America

D1 WIAA State Championship

Kyle and Matt 4pm Live Hit

Bay Port plunders Eau Claire Memorial 8-1 on its way to Division I state baseball championship game

More Weather