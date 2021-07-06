Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10pm Tuesday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10:00 PM for the counties shaded in red. Conditions are favorable for the development of severe weather in and close to the watch area.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms will move through during the overnight hours. Some storms could be strong with heavy rain. Lows will be in the 50s to low 60s with blustery northeast winds.

Wednesday: There will be a fall-like feel to the air for the middle of the week as clouds will hang tough with spotty rain showers into the afternoon. Highs will be well below average in the low to middle 60s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-20 mph.

Temperatures steadily return into the 70s Thursday and hold right through the weekend with dry conditions and a mix of sun & clouds. Rain chances will return early next week with highs closer to average.