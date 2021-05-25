Severe Thunderstorm Watch until Tuesday evening

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for areas west of the Fox Valley until 10:00 Tuesday evening. Thunderstorms that develop could contain large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rainfall.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms this evening will exit the area around midnight. Skies will start to clear by Wednesday morning. Look for lows to be in the upper 50s to lower 60s with a southwest breeze at 10-25 mph.

Wednesday: Cooler and less humid air returns for the middle of the week. We’ll have plenty of sun with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds remain blustery out of the west.

Chilly air will take us through the second half of the work week with a good chance for rain Thursday before tapering early Friday. The weekend looks drier with temperatures working back closer to 70 by the end of the weekend. Memorial Day looks to be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s.

