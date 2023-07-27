The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather from Storm Team 5…

Heat and humidity peaked today, with temperatures in the low 90s, dewpoints in the 70s which made feel like temperatures reach the upper 90s/low 100s across the area. This heat and abundance of moisture with a advancing cold front will help fuel a line of thunderstorms to build into the area starting at 8pm in the Northwoods and building into the Fox cities around midnight. The Storm Prediction Center has placed locations W of I-41 in a Slight Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms, with main threats including: hail with 1-2in diameter, frequent lightning, downpours and gusty winds. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect until 11pm this evening. This line will continue through the early morning hours on Friday.

We should get a break from the storms in the mid afternoon, but that cold front will transition to a stationary boundary in the afternoon, providing another chance of storms Friday afternoon. Much of our area is in a Marginal Level 1 out of 5 risk, with areas South of Lake Winnebago in a Slight risk. High temperatures tomorrow hit the mid 80s with the humidity sticking around for one more day. Storms should clear out overnight.

Good news is the weekend is looking rain free with sunshine and temperatures in the 80s.