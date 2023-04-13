FILE: Clouds form over the skies near Matagorda, Texas as a tropical storm approached. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

(WFRV) – As Wisconsinites look toward spring weather, the Wisconsin Emergency Management and its partners at the National Weather Service want people to be ready for the possibility of tornadoes and severe storms.

As part of those preparations, officials are encouraging everyone in the state to participate in statewide tornado drills scheduled for April 20 at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. The annual exercises will take place during Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week, which is April 17-21.

During the drill times, Wisconsin’s National Weather Service offices will conduct NOAA Weather Radio tests that can be heard only if you’re actively listening to those devices or have one programmed to activate on test alerts.

Many communities may choose to test their outdoor warning sirens during drill times. Schools, businesses, and homes are encouraged to develop a plan and participate in the test by going to their nearest tornado shelter.

Ideal shelter locations include a basement or ground floor interior room or hallway located away from windows and exterior doors.

Officials say that if there is severe weather expected anywhere in the state on April 20, the drills will be postponed to April 21. For more information, you can visit ReadyWisconsin.