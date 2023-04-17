GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Monday, April 17, 2023, marks the beginning of Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin.

Local 5 News was lucky enough to have Kurt Kotenberg, National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist, in the studio to talk with Storm Team 5’s Luke Sampe about what this week means.

“We’re the ones behind the scenes that look at the radar and draw the warning and issue the warning,” said Kotenberg. “Once we issue that warning, it goes out to the public.”

That is when Storm Team 5 goes on the air and breaks everything down for viewers. Kotenberg mentions a few things to do in order to keep up with the weather.

“First thing you should do in the morning is take 30 seconds to check the weather forecast. That’s what I tell everyone, said Kotenberg. “If there’s going to be severe weather, think about where you’re going to be during that time and make sure you have a way to receive alerts.

Stick with Local 5 News as we’ll bring you the latest on Severe Weather Awareness Week 2023.