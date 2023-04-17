APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The week of April 17-23 is Wisconsin’s Severe Weather Awareness Week and as a part of that, the state is holding a statewide tornado drill.

In a release from the Outagamie County Emergency Management, there will be a drill in the afternoon and in the evening.

These drills could include:

NOAA Weather Radio Weekly Test

Some municipalities will sound sirens

Some tv/radio stations will briefly cut into programming

Social media post

The Outagamie County Emergency Management says that Outagamie County will be sounding the outdoor sirens during both drills. Sirens are meant for outdoor warnings only and not for inside homes or businesses.

The drill will no longer include a live EAS test and mock tornado watch/warning issued by the National Weather Service. It will also not include:

Wireless emergency alerts

Push notifications on phones

Everyone is encouraged to participate in these drills by going to their designated shelter locations and discussing their severe weather plans with family, friends, and coworkers.

The statewide tornado drill is scheduled for Thursday, April 20, at 1:45 p.m. and at 6:45 p.m. If severe weather is expected on April 20, then the drill will be postponed to April 21.

For more information on severe weather preparedness, the community is asked to contact the Outagamie County Emergency Management office at 920-832-6361.