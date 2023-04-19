(WFRV) – With the potential for severe storms in southern and central Wisconsin on Thursday, the 2023’s statewide tornado drill is being postponed until Friday, April 21.

Officials say that the decision was made to prevent any confusion that may occur if the National Weather Service needs to issue warnings for real severe weather threats on Thursday.

Friday’s schedule will remain the same, with the drill being at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Those tests can be heard if you’re actively listening to NOAA Weather devices or have one programmed to activate during a test alert.

The decision only affects the official observation, while schools and businesses that had planned to participate in the drill on Thursday are welcome to keep those plans in place.

Officials say to check with local emergency management offices for information on if they will carry on with or delay scheduled outdoor warning siren tests.

If the threat of tornadoes or severe thunderstorms persists into Friday, the statewide drills will be canceled for this year.

An announcement on whether the statewide drills will proceed as scheduled on Friday will be posted at https://readywisconsin.wi.gov by 10 a.m. on Friday.