(WFRV) – Tornadoes are one of Mother Nature’s most extraordinary creations, but they’re also very dangerous and something that Wisconsinites should take seriously.

With Severe Weather Awareness Week coming up, it’s good to take the time and familiarize yourself with the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning.

A tornado watch means that tornados are possible in your area. Watch the sky and stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, commercial radio, or Local 5 News for the latest information. Watch for alerts on your smartphone and stay up to date with the latest information.

A tornado warning signifies that a tornado has been spotted or indicated by weather radar. This means you should take shelter immediately. A warning can cover parts of counties or several counties in the path of danger.

Warning signs of a tornado include a change of color in the sky, a wall cloud, swirling debris, large hail, and a roaring noise, similar to a freight train.

For more information on tornado safety, including what to do before, during, and after a tornado, click here.