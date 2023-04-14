(WFRV) – April 17-24 is Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin, and some of the state’s top agencies are giving you tips to prepare for whatever Mother Nature throws at us.

The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, Office of the Commissioner of Insurance, and Wisconsin Emergency Management recommend that Wisconsinites keep up-to-date on the latest weather information.

You can do so by following local news sources such as Storm Team 5 on social media and downloading our app, as Chief Meteorologist Luke Sampe will keep you in the loop with the latest.

Wisconsinites should also create an emergency preparedness plan that outlines what to do in the event of a severe storm. Discuss where your safe place is located and possible evacuation routes.

During tornadoes or high winds, it’s recommended to seek shelter. If driving during flash flooding, officials say to turn around, don’t drown. After a severe storm has passed, be vigilant about potential hazards such as downed powerlines or weakened structures.

“Tornadoes and severe weather can occur suddenly and pose significant risks to people,

property, and infrastructure,” said WEM Administrator Greg Engle. “It’s essential to be aware

of the potential hazards and take steps to protect yourself, your family, and your community.”

Wisconsin’s top agencies also recommend making sure your insurance is up-to-date and provides adequate coverage. Completing a home inventory will help with a claim if you experience damage or loss during a disaster.

“DATCP is Wisconsin’s primary consumer protection agency,” said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “Part of our mission is to ensure our state’s consumers are equipped with the knowledge and resources they need to keep their money and property safe.”

It’s important to know your coverage before you have a claim. Read your homeowners policy to understand what is covered and what is not. It’s best to clarify any questions or concerns with your insurance agent or company before disaster strikes.

“The right insurance coverage can help protect you and your family from financial losses from

severe weather,” said Insurance Commissioner Nathan Houdek. “Before severe weather

strikes, review your insurance policy and consider ways you can protect your property from

damage. Even small projects like cleaning your gutters and trimming your trees can make a

difference.”

Finally, select a contractor ahead of time so you know who you will ask for repairs if your household is damaged by a severe storm.

Officials recommend asking family, friends, or your insurance agent for local recommendations rather than traveling ‘storm chaser’ crews, who use high-pressure sales tactics.

When hiring a contractor, you should get a written contract that clearly lays out the start and end dates, a description of what work will be done and the materials to be used, as well as warranty details.

For additional tips on what to do before, during, and after severe weather, you can visit ReadyWisconsin’s Preparedness Program here.