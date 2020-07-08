Severe weather possible tomorrow, cooler weekend ahead

An isolated storm cannot be ruled out tonight, especially for areas to the north. Low temperatures will hover around 70.

On Thursday, the risk of severe weather returns to the region tomorrow afternoon. The primary threat across our area will be heavy rain. High temperature climb near 90 degrees before the storms reach the area.

Friday, there may be a lingering shower or storm in the morning. In the afternoon, we clear out with high temperatures a little cooler in the mid to upper 80s.

This weekend the upper level ridge breaks briefly allowing average temperatures to drop back to around 80. Dew points as well drop into a more comfortable range. Close to mid week those temperatures will return to above average.

