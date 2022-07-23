The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The severe weather has ended for the most part for tonight, and we are likely to see just strong thunderstorms throughout the night. Severe weather cannot be ruled out, however, as we are still in a Level 1/5 (MARGINAL RISK) from the Storm Prediction Center as a factor for the storms for tonight. The bulk of these storms will primarily be south of the WFRV coverage area, more towards Milwaukee area.

Spotty shower chances continue into tomorrow, with a mix of clouds and sun for a majority of the day. Temperatures and dew points calm down drastically, with temperatures back around seasonable, and dew points heading back into the 50s as we exit the day tomorrow.

The stretch of the next 10 days is looking to be very nice and comfortable temperature wise! Monday is looking to be beautiful with temperatures in the upper 70s, and dew points staying in the low 50s.

Rain and thunderstorm chances arrive again for Tuesday evening and will continue into Wednesday morning.

Thursday is looking to be another beautiful day with sunny skies, comfortable temperatures, and low humidity, and that will continue to remain the theme as we head into the early weekend next week.