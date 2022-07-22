The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Spotty showers in the forecast for tonight! The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued the southern portion of WFRV coverage area in a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk for those storms tonight because of the small chance for damaging winds. This will not be severe.

Heat, humidity, and severe weather on the way in for tomorrow!!! The SPC has issued the Green Bay area in an ENHANCED RISK (Level 3/5) for the storms tomorrow. Cloud cover will move through in the late afternoon tomorrow, and then between 4-6PM, storms will be hitting Northeast Wisconsin. These storms will move right over the Fox River Valley throughout the evening. By 6-8PM storms will be over the Green Bay/Appleton areas as well as the Lakeshore. Skies begin to clear until close to 10PM when another round of severe storms enters Northeast Wisconsin and will linger into Sunday morning.



Following the morning spotty showers Sunday, a nicer end to the weekend is called for, with decreasing clouds, and cooler temperatures.

Heat and humidity dies down for the start of your week next week! Monday will be mainly clear, cooler, and nice.

A chance for thunderstorms arrive Tuesday night and continues into Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be a bit more humid with those rain chances, but more comfortable air returns for Thursday with nice days ahead to start your weekend next week!