The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

We’re staying hot and humid to kick off this work week! High temps today will sit around the 90-degree mark and our dews sit in the mid-60s giving a touch of humidity.

We stay sunny for today as well as an area of high pressure sits just to our northeast. With the heat and humidity combo, that provides the chances for a very light afternoon pop-up shower. Don’t worry, though, almost all of us stay completely dry and sunny today. We bottom out at 67 degrees in Green Bay tonight.

Off to our west sits an area of low pressure which will continue to move further east throughout the day which will provide a bit more cloud cover tonight and possible scattered thunderstorms north of Green Bay.

Your 4th will begin calm but with partly sunny skies. As we get even hotter tomorrow with more humidity, the chance for a late morning pop-up shower is still possible. However, by tomorrow afternoon, that area of low pressure will provide our next chance for scattered hit-or-miss showers/t-storms to roll in, with a few cells possibly becoming strong to severe. This system will put us in a Level 1/5 (Marginal) Risk for severe weather Tuesday and into Wednesday.

There is a chance for those scattered t-storms to impact firework time but I think most of us stay dry. However, by Wednesday morning, heavier ran/t-storms will roll in and continue all day long.