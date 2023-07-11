The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Any severe weather from last night has moved off east this morning. We did see thunderstorm wind damage reported from gusts reaching over 40 mph, and hail reported roughly around nickel size.

Most of the rain has cleared off this morning as the area of low pressure that brought the rain last night has moved further east. Today will be dry with lots of sunshine. However, another area of low pressure to our west will bring increasing cloud cover into this evening with the chance for some light showers overnight. These will be very light and most stay dry.

Attached to these two areas of low pressure is a cold front that will continue moving through the state this morning bringing in much more average and mild temps and knocking the humidity out of the forecast for the rest of today. Our high in Green Bay for this Tuesday is around 80 degrees.

Light showers continue to pick up tomorrow with maybe a rumble of thunder that sticks around through Thursday morning. None of this is severe.