Showers and a few storms to wrap up the work week

Any clouds and sprinkles across the area early this evening will give way to a few hours of clear skies tonight. Clouds will be on the increase late tonight with a few rain showers possible mainly west of Green Bay and the Fox Valley by early Friday morning. Lows tonight will cool back into the 50s.

Scattered showers and storms will be likely on Friday with highs in the low to middle 70s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.

Dry weather with sunny skies make a return on Saturday with highs near 80 degrees. We will have another chance for showers and storms on Sunday with more humidity and highs in the lower 80s.