Showers and a few storms tonight; muggy air builds in Sunday

Northeast Wisconsin forecast from Storm Team 5…

The forecast for tonight calls for showers and thunderstorms to move through the area. These storms are not expected to be severe, but lightning as well as downpours will be possible with a few of the storms that move through. Otherwise, the night will feature a mostly cloudy sky with areas of fog possible near Lake Michigan. Lows will be mild in the 50s for most areas.





Areas of patchy fog will be possible especially for areas near Lake Michigan early Sunday morning. Skies will turn mostly to partly sunny through the afternoon with highs away from the lake in the upper 70s to lower 80s with more humidity. Winds will turn out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Even warmer air is expected on Memorial Day where highs will boost into the low to mid 80s with high humidity levels. We will have a chance for showers and storms early Monday, then another chance for storms late in the day.

Those rain chances will linger into Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s Tuesday then upper 70s for the middle of the week. Drier weather builds in for Thursday with highs still well above average in the upper 70s. Some cooler air arrives by Friday with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Early next weekend is looking dry with temperatures in the 70s.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store