The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A weeks worth of unsettled weather moving in now! A band of rain showers and a wintry mix will move in Monday morning, with the highest chance for the mixed precipitation up north where temps are cooler. In the afternoon, showers will be more isolated plus there could be a little sunshine in the southern end of the area. Winds increase out of the ENE from 10 to 20 miles per hour in the afternoon. That’s when highs will be in the 40s, some 50s where the sun pops out further south.

Tonight there will be clouds and isolated rain/snow showers far to the north. Lows will level out in the upper 30s. Late at night into tomorrow morning, more showers will begin to form.

Round two begins early Tuesday morning and lasts until Thursday. Plan on taking an umbrella with you tomorrow since there will be widespread rain showers, while up to the north there will be a wintry mix where it’s cooler. The high is 44 degrees, mid and upper 30s in the northwoods.