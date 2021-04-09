Showers, and more showers!

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

More grey and wet weather as the week wraps up. We’ll have cloudy skies and isolated showers in the morning Friday, with rain chances increasing around mid day and the afternoon. The high cools off from yesterday around 56 degrees.

By this evening, rain chances go down again as the showers become less numerous. We will fully dry out overnight – and the low will be 44 degrees.

Saturday will start off cloudy and dry in the morning, but more showers will work up from the south starting in the afternoon or evening depending on where you live. The high is 54 degrees to kick off the weekend.

Sunday, the same system will rotate around and bring cloudy skies and spotty rain showers. We repeat the high temp at 54 degrees.