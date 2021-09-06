Showers and storms as we head back to work and school

Tonight: The evening and early overnight will feature mainly clear skies before clouds build in from the northwest after midnight. Lows will generally be in the 50s with a south breeze.

Tuesday: A batch of showers and storms will be with us early Tuesday morning as a cold front moves across the region. The rain chances will taper for most of us by the early afternoon, but an isolated shower or storm may develop late in the day. Highs will be in the 70s with winds turning from the south to the west at 10-20 mph with higher gusts.

A storm system passing well to our north on Wednesday will bring some cooler air to the area along with afternoon cloud cover and some spotty rain showers during the second half of the day. We’ll be dry the rest of the week with highs in the low to middle 70s. A couple more rain showers will pass through early next weekend followed by a pair of dry days Sunday and next Monday.

