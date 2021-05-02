Showers and storms develop Sunday afternoon, heavy rain possible

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Sunday: A frontal boundary positioned across the central portions of the viewing area today bringing a wide range of temperatures to the area. This front will also be the focal point for showers and thunderstorms during the second half of the day.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms will continue on and off through the overnight. Lows will be in the 40s to the north and 50s south. Some stronger storms tonight could bring heavy rain and some small hail, but overall, the severe threat is low across the area.

Scattered showers and maybe a rumble of thunder will continue on Monday as temperatures cool into the 50s for highs. We’ll remain in the upper 50s to lower 60s all week with some drier weather Tuesday and Wednesday. Small rain chances will enter the forecast late in the week.