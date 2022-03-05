Tonight: Moderate to heavy rain will continue to fall from the evening into the overnight hours. Northern Wisconsin will have to deal with more icing. For us, thunderstorms will be possible along with the heavy rain all the way into the early morning. A stronger storm or two is possible for southern sections of our viewing area later on.

Temperatures will continue to rise close to 50 degrees around midnight before dipping back into the upper 30s closer to sunrise. Winds will then crank up too in the early morning.

Wind advisories are in place for Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties from midnight until Sunday morning. Gusts could be upwards of 45 mph.

Tomorrow: It will be a windy start to the day in Northeast Wisconsin. As the days goes on, winds will gradually decrease for the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies will be in place for the entire day with temperatures reaching 40.

Next Week: Snow showers will move in for Monday morning. A lot to determine with accumulations, but a decent chance for a quick couple of inches. Temperatures will remain above average through Thursday before we have to watch for our next snow chance later on.