Showers and storms likely Tuesday night

A mostly sunny late afternoon and early evening across Northeast Wisconsin will give way to more cloud cover as showers and storms begin to develop to our west. A line of strong, possibly severe storms are anticipated to form across western Wisconsin this evening and move across the state through the overnight.

The Storm Prediction Center currently has areas northwest of Green Bay and the Fox Valley under a Slight Risk for severe weather. The main concern from the storms tonight will be the potential for strong winds and heavy rainfall.

The timing of these storms across our area of the state will be between 9:00 PM to 3:00 AM. As these storms move to the east through the overnight the fuel to sustain them will begin to diminish, but strong winds and the heavy rain threat will still linger for some areas.

The showers and storms will come to an end throughout the early morning on Wednesday as they move to the east. The good majority of Wednesday will be quiet, but a few spotty showers are possible into the afternoon. It will be a breezy day with west winds at 10-20 mph.

Look for a dry day on Thursday with highs only in the middle 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Yet another round of showers and a few storms will arrive on Friday with temperatures remaining in the 60s.