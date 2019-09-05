Showers and storms move through Thursday evening

An area of showers and storms will move through portions of the area this evening and at times during the overnight. Lows for most of us will cool into the 50s with a south breeze.

Rain showers will taper through the morning on Friday with drier weather by the afternoon. We should see some more late day sunshine with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s with breezy north to northwest winds.

Cool temperatures are expected through the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Our weather will stay dry on Saturday with a small rain chance on Sunday. Warmer temperatures and a good chance for showers and storms arrives by Tuesday.