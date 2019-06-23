Showers and storms possible on Sunday

Clouds will continue to move into the area through the morning and afternoon. Showers and a few thunderstorms are forecast to develop around the noon hour to the south before moving northward through the afternoon and early evening. Highs today away from the lake will be in the lower 70s with a southeast breeze.

A few scattered rain showers will continue at times tonight with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

More scattered showers and storms are expected on Monday with highs in the middle 70s. We’ll get closer to 80 degrees by Tuesday with spotty rain chances. By Wednesday we should see the return of more sunshine with temperatures in the lower 80s.