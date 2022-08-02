The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: A few showers and thunderstorms will move through the area this evening and tonight. Not everyone will see rain, but a few downpours will be possible for any storms that develop. It’ll be a warm and muggy night with lows in the 70s for most areas.

Wednesday: Showers and storms will be possible during the morning before wrapping up by the early afternoon. Highs will be well into the 80s with a southwest breeze at 10-25 mph.

Cooler and less humid air returns Thursday under sunny skies. We wrap up the week with beautiful weather and highs in the middle 80s on Friday. Warm and humid weather will be with us to start the weekend as rain showers arrive late Saturday and continue into early Sunday. By next week the forecast is looking quiet