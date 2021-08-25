Showers and storms return to wrap up the week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Clear skies and muggy conditions expected through the overnight. Some areas to the north will start to feel a little relief from the humidity as a weak front moves into the area. Lows will be in the 50s north to 60s south.

Thursday: A dry start to the day will give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms by the late afternoon and evening. Some of the rain Thursday evening and night could be heavy. Look for highs to range from the upper 70s north to lower 80s south.

The chance for showers and storms will continue at times through Friday. Heavy rain will be possible with temperatures near 80. We’ll dry out, but stay warm to start the weekend before another round of storms moves through on Sunday along a front which will bring lower humidity next week. Highs by Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 70s with plenty of sunshine.