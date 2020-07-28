Showers and storms this evening, beautiful weather the rest of the week

Latest Storm Team 5 Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Here are the latest warnings from the National Weather Service

A few showers and storms will move through Northeast Wisconsin this evening as a weak area of low pressure moves across the state. Any strong storms that do develop could produce gusty winds and hail. After the rain moves through we’ll see skies slowly clear. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s.





After some cloud cover or fog early Wednesday skies will turn partly sunny for the afternoon. Another nice and comfortable day is in the forecast with highs in the lower 80s with 70s to the north and near Lake Michigan.

A stretch of great weather is in the forecast Thursday and Friday as we see dry conditions, lots of sunshine, and highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. The weekend will also begin dry with a partly sunny sky. Areas to the northwest could see a few showers move into the area by the evening. Highs to start the weekend will be in the lower 80s.

Quiet weather will continue into the early portions of next week. Temperature and humidity levels will be low as highs reach for the middle 70s with lots of sunshine.

